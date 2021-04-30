Did a Kickstarter puzzle rip off this YouTuber's design? Watch this video and decide for yourself

The Torshn Puzzle is described on its Kickstarter page as a "unique combination puzzle that tickles the mind." It's gotten $237,720 in funding to date. But "unique" hardly seems accurate after watching this video by Devin Montes, the creator of a nearly identical puzzle called the Astrolabicon. Montes contacted the people behind the Torshn and they seem pretty unsympathetic to his concerns and even hired a lawyer to tell Montes to buzz off.