I'm excited about the upcoming Maker Music Festival. This virtual event, featuring maker-musicians from around the world, will take place on May 15th and 16th, 2021. Here is a video sampler of some of the artists and creations that will be featured at the event.
See the event website for more details.
Image: Screengrab
An artist sampler for the upcoming Maker Music Festival
- events
- experimental music
- Maker Faire
- makers
- Musical instruments
