Oregon GOP lawmaker opened door to let far-right crowd with rifles into state Capitol, now facing charges

In December, Oregon State Representative Mike Nearman (R), was caught on camera opening a locked door of the state Capitol to let far-right demonstrators, some carrying rifles and bear mace, into the building. He then scuttled around the building and reentered through another door. One man sprayed a police officer with bear mace while others shattered glass doors and assaulted journalists, according to NPR. Nearman has been charged with "first-degree official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, and second degree criminal trespass, a class C misdemeanor." Watch how the furtive lawmaker pulled his stunt:

Oregon GOP Rep. Mike Nearman has just been charged with two crimes after video shows him leaving his seat in the middle of an emergency closed-door session on covid relief in Dec. to let insurrectionists into the building. He then went back in at a different entrance. pic.twitter.com/yRwDnLj34F

From NPR:

The decision to charge Nearman follows a monthslong investigation by state police that began Dec. 21. As lawmakers met in a special legislative session to take up COVID-19 relief that day, surveillance footage showed Nearman exiting the locked Capitol building into a throng of protesters who were trying to get inside the statehouse. In doing so, he appeared to purposefully grant entrance to far right groups demanding an end to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.

Shortly after that breach, demonstrators scuffled with state troopers and Salem police. One man is accused of spraying officers with bear mace, allowing the crowd to make their way further into the building. Several people were arrested before the Capitol was cleared, and members of the crowd went on to shatter glass doors and assault journalists outside the building. Nearman, meanwhile, promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side.

