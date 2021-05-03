Watch how these simple planks transform into an incredible workspace within minutes

Carla Sinclair

Maker Mike Muldoon created this flexible workspace that he can assemble and disassemble within minutes, allowing him to park his car in the garage after a day of building. He created the work space last year and entered it in the Rockler Desk Challenge, winning third place.​ Watch to see how cool it looks once it's all set – and lit – up.