Maker Mike Muldoon created this flexible workspace that he can assemble and disassemble within minutes, allowing him to park his car in the garage after a day of building. He created the work space last year and entered it in the Rockler Desk Challenge, winning third place. Watch to see how cool it looks once it's all set – and lit – up.
Watch how these simple planks transform into an incredible workspace within minutes
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- builders
- DIY
- flexible workspaces
- makers
An artist sampler for the upcoming Maker Music Festival
I'm excited about the upcoming Maker Music Festival. This virtual event, featuring maker-musicians from around the world, will take place on May 15th and 16th, 2021. Here is a video sampler of some of the artists and creations that will be featured at the event. See the event website for more details. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Jimmy DiResta carves a log into an anvil
Burly maker man, Jimmy DiResta, seems to be able to fashion anything from anything. Case in point. In this video, he pulls a log from his stash, rolls it over to his outside workbench, and using little more than a chain saw and an angle grinder, carves it into an anvil. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Simone Giertz makes a chair/bed for her special needs dog Scraps
In Simone's latest video, she makes a seat/bed for her dog, Scraps, that she can also sit on as she works. Scraps only has three legs, so Simone had to create something that Scraps felt secure in getting on/off of. There are lots of endearing and funny moments in this video. I laughed out loud… READ THE REST
Save up to 84% off on deals for headphones, earbuds, and speakers
There's still no easier way to escape the world than to slip on a pair of headphones and let the music spirit you away. Conversely, you can also get yourself a big Bluetooth speaker or home theater setup and use it as a club to viscerally beat the world back into submission against your impregnable… READ THE REST
Get AI-powered content management and 100GB of cloud storage for $30 with Starchive
Most cloud storage options operate like a self-storage locker with haphazardly packed with boxes, little to no organization, and the sense that if you need one particular file, it could take the better part of a day to find it. Fortunately, Starchive can bring you a feeling of ease and control over your cloud storage, featuring content… READ THE REST
Take back your backyard this summer with 10 deals on insect-smashing weapons
Every summer, you try to drink in the full beauty and grandeur of your backyard and bathe in the radiant sunshine. And every summer, flying, crawling, buzzing, humming, biting, stinging, and all-around ultra-irritating insects plant their flag in opposition. If you want to enjoy your summer for once, you have to beat those pesky bugs… READ THE REST