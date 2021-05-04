May the Fourth, perhaps also known a Merchandizing Day to the Wookies, is upon us!
Grogu with subtitles and other May the 4th fun
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- may the 4th
- star wars
Star Wars Droids stamps release May 4
May the Fourth be with you this May 4 with these new Star Wars Droids postage stamps. USPS: Technology plays a prominent role in the "Star Wars" films, most notably with the droids. The U.S. Postal Service will recognize the loveable machines from the "Star Wars" galaxy with 10 dazzling new character-inspired Forever stamps. These… READ THE REST
Chewbacca wanted by police for stabbing someone in New Orleans
New Orleans police are seeking the whereabouts of Chewbacca who is suspected of aggravated battery with a knife. According to the NOPD, the incident occurred on Saturday night and Chewbacca hasn't been seen since. I find it unfortunate that Chewbacca is being blamed for this heinous crime when the photo clearly depicts some other Wookie.… READ THE REST
Re-imagining Jar Jar Binks as the evil Sith Lord he was always meant to be
Imagine how much better the Star Wars sequel trilogy would have been the JarJar fan theories came true, and his bumbling pseudo-racist jester act was actually just a cover for the fact that he was a Sith Lord, working with Darth Sidious the whole time. To be fair: I enjoyed the tragic ending he received… READ THE REST
The Kodak Step Touch instant camera does more than just print photos
With smartphone technology, everybody has a ridiculously brilliant digital camera to snap pictures at any time. While you can certainly share in the joy by emailing or texting family and friends with your shots, there's a tangible, visceral thrill when you've actually got a physical copy of your picture right in your hand, a real… READ THE REST
Here's how to learn everything in Microsoft Excel while paying a price you choose
You've likely used Microsoft Excel before, but seriously…have you ever REALLY used Microsoft Excel before? We've all tinkered with this heritage spreadsheet maker for simple data organization or basic tables and lists. But the reason this venerable software has been one of the leading productivity apps in history is because of its versatility. All it takes… READ THE REST
Drop temps by 59 degrees in 10 minutes with the EvaChill Personal Air Conditioner
Summer is right around the corner…which again means it's time to hang on to your cash. Amidst projections of a hotter than average summer in the U.S., it's safe to assume it'll be another season of wallet-clenching pain each month when most homeowners crack open their utility bills. The average home air conditioning unit costs… READ THE REST