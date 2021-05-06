This 1972 Blu Dino 246 GT may be the most beautiful Ferrari ever

This is what a Ferrari should look like. The blue metallic paint is amazing.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT was completed on January 3, 1972 and sent to the US via Luigi Chinetti Motors and Modern Classic Motors in Nevada before being sold new by LeMans Motors in California on May 24 of the same year. The car spent the majority of its life in California, where it was acquired in 1986 by an owner who kept it for the next 34 years and moved it to Louisiana in the later portion of his stewardship. Finished in Blu Dino Metallizzato over a tan interior, it is powered by a numbers-matching 2.4-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle and features a fixed roof as well as fabric seat inserts. Post-storage recommissioning work performed since 2018 included refurbishment of the triple Weber carburetors, brakes, and suspension as well as the fuel and cooling systems. This Series III Dino is offered by the selling dealer as part of DriverSource's Spring Motoring Collection with a Marcel Massini report, a copy of its warranty registration card, recent service records, and a clean Texas title.

The car is one of 255 to leave the factory finished in Blu Dino Metallizzato (106-A-72), and Scaglietti body number 500 is shown stamped on the trunk hinges, door jamb plates, and coolant reservoir bracket in the gallery below. New seals for the windshield and backlight were installed in 2021 along with various other rubber body trim, and the doors were adjusted. Close-up photos show various imperfections in the finish.