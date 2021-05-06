Watch: Korean fellow accosts street swindlers targeting tourists

Rob Beschizza

I have no idea what's being said in this video of a Korean "nerd" accosting "swindlers" as they try to scam foreign tourists in Seoul, but it's funny! Not sure I'd do this in Rome, even with a camera crew filming. Part of the "nerd vs. swindlers" angle appears to be that the swindlers are religious cultists: check out this Reddit thread about it.