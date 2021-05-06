I have no idea what's being said in this video of a Korean "nerd" accosting "swindlers" as they try to scam foreign tourists in Seoul, but it's funny! Not sure I'd do this in Rome, even with a camera crew filming. Part of the "nerd vs. swindlers" angle appears to be that the swindlers are religious cultists: check out this Reddit thread about it.
Watch: Korean fellow accosts street swindlers targeting tourists
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- korea
- scams
- tourism
Reporter submits self to online slander sites to see how the scam works
I missed this fantastic article about the slander-removal complex—websites that host slanderous things about people and ads to remove the same content at exorbitant cost. The New York Times' Aaron Krolik sacrificed his google results, submitting himself to one of them to see the lie spread through the complex. Then he and colleague Kashmir Hill… READ THE REST
Watch: exposé of a scam contest TV show that rips people off in 40 countries
The host of Honest Guide investigated a TV call-in show that airs puzzles and charges people to call in and guess the answers. Correct answers win a cash prize. The host found out that when you call in you almost always get a voice recording that says something like, "You almost made it, try again."… READ THE REST
The wild story of a new comic book publisher con artist who bought up popular 90s comics IP
Terrific Productions, LLC announced themselves with great fanfare at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019: Terrific Production is new publisher Fall 2019. We are staffed by former senior comic book professionals and we are looking for professional artists from film, animation, gaming, video-gaming to break into comic book work. You must have the drive, creativity and passion.… READ THE REST
The Google Pixel 4 XL has one of the best cameras around — and you can get it for under $300
Everybody has their main reason for wanting and needing a smartphone. For some, it's communication. For others, it's about web access anywhere and everywhere. And there are even those who literally couldn't get from Point A to Point B without a computer brain charting the course. Another key group of smartphone users is the chroniclers,… READ THE REST
This bladeless fan delivers smooth airflow that's as cool as the fan itself
In your eternal search to cool up your home — both figuratively and literally — a bladeless fan might be a great investment as the summer months start rolling into view. For efficiency, new power-saving bladeless fans help cool a space without being forced to pay the cost of using the air conditioner to chill out… READ THE REST
Learn valuable IT skills for Linux with this 7-course package for just $20
Microsoft has Windows. Apple has Mac OS. Between them, they're the operating systems running 92 percent of the computers in the world. And they were created, developed, owned, and sold as proprietary software by those two companies for use on their particular machines. Linux? Linux is the very definition of a free agent. A versatile,… READ THE REST