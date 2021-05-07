Jimmy Kimmel mocks Caitlyn Jenner, calls her an "ignorant a-hole"

Jimmy Kimmel let off steam last night as he talked about – and mimicked – California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner's "inexplicable affection for Donald Trump" and "ignorance" about California and homelessness (starts 3:56).

He shows the audience a clip of a "town hall" chat Jenner had with Sean Hannity, in which, as Kimmel described, "there was no town and no hall." In the clip Jenner says about Trump, "I think he did some things I agreed with… What I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disrupter. He came in and shook the system up. Okay? [followed by demonic growl of a laugh]." Kimmel has some fun mocking the laugh.

He then shows a clip of Jenner discounting California's homeless situation, talking about a friend of hers who is moving to Arizona because they "can't take it here anymore."

"Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?" Kimmel asked. "Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole, even though she happens to be a trans person, show that we don't discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It's a tough one. I don't know, I guess we'll let the internet decide tomorrow."