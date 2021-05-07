Relax with this 1984 ambient cassette, "a psychoacoustic catalyst specifically designed to facilitate the movement and release of spiritual and emotional energies"

New Age music curator and record label Sounds of the Dawn kindly preserved this 1984 cassette that sounds like lovely ambient music but is actually "a psychoacoustic catalyst specifically designed to facilitate the movement and release of spiritual and emotional energies."

Featuring compositions by Tom Kenyon, this is a fine example of PINA (private issue new age), a genre of music mostly issued during the 1980s in small quantities on cassettes that sometimes fetch unreasonable sums from collectors (occasionally including me). This particular specimen hasn't appeared for sale on the Discogs marketplace since October 2019. Its median selling price is around $20 so that's not bad. And dig that J-card artwork. Instructions on the cassette's use below.

Kenyon is still keeping the dream alive though as "one of the most respected sound healers in the world today."