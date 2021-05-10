Escaped Zebra ran from police for three hours on a Tennessee highway

This morning I posted about a loose tiger walking around a Houston, Texas neighborhood, thinking that was a most unusual animal to see on a residential street. But nope, I was wrong. That award now goes to an angry zebra running on a highway, 80 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee. The zebra did not want to be caught, evading authorities for a good three hours. Turns out it it had escaped from an exotic livestock auction.

From AP:

According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriff's office assisted Triple W employees capture the "agitated" zebra early Friday morning. …

The zebra ran onto Highway 111, but was not hurt due to the lack of traffic. Multiple methods were used to attempt to regain control of the animal. At one point, two police officers made "unsuccessful attempts" to deploy stun guns to redirect or capture the animal.

It took nearly three hours to corner and direct the zebra onto a transport trailer.

A nearby elementary school alerted parents in a Facebook post that "There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really.)"