Republicans will never certify a Democratic win ever again

The GOP is now the party of white supremacists and billionaire donors. It's the party of gerrymandering, false accusations of election fraud, and voter suppression. It's the party of Donald Trump. The GOP has made it clear that any Republican in favor of fair elections will be ousted, ostracized, and threatened with physical harm or death. There's no room for Romney, Cheney, or Jeff Flake in the new Republican party. It's doing everything it can to establish minority rule in the United States, including calling for rioters to attack elected officials. Republicans will never certify a Democratic win again because if they do, they'll be admitting they lost fairly and that most voters don't support them.

In an essay for Washington Monthly, David Atkins asks, "What Happens When Republicans Simply Refuse to Certify Democratic Wins?"