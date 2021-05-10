Watch: Newsmax guest confronts host about Dominion Voting lies

Newsmax anchor: What happened on SNL?@davidlitt: "People made stuff up, then said it on television like it's true, and that actually happens pretty frequently on American TV. For example, in 2020 Dominion voting system sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud…" pic.twitter.com/ealyHGdGlM — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 10, 2021

This morning Newsmax host Rob Finnerty invited David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama, to comment on Elon Musk's SNL performance.

"What happened on SNL this weekend was that people made stuff up and then said it on television like it's true," Litt said. "And that actually happens pretty frequently in American TV. For example, in 2020, Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false claims about election fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax had to settle that lawsuit. So actually, I just need to check in. Are you still telling that lie or are you telling new lies?"

As you may recall, Newsmax reportedly settled a defamation lawsuit that Dominion Voting Systems filed against it and had to issue an on-air apology for lying about Dominion Voting Systems alleged role in throwing the election to Biden.

Finnerty replied, "Do you want to talk about something completely non-related and try to catch me on a Monday morning totally off topic, or do you want to talk about Elon Musk?" Litt chose the former. Watch the video above to see the rest of the entertaining moments before Litt's feed was cut.