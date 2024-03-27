If you want to work for Trump's RNC, you must first answer a chilling question: "Was the 2020 election stolen?"

After the new, Trump-controlled Republican National Committee fired more than 60 people, they are now asking prospective employees to prove their MAGA loyalty with one chilling interview question: "Was the 2020 election stolen?"

Yes or no? The answer is simple: show your fealty to Donald Trump by going along with his Big Lie. Or, as one former RNC worker put it, "Do you really think you're going to get hired?"

According to The Washington Post, the RNC has been conducting most of their interviews online, quizzing applicants who are based in swing states. And they've made it clear that most new employees will be required to move — not to the D.C. headquarters, which is becoming just a shell of what it was in the olden pre-MAGA days, but to Palm Beach, Florida. Yep, that's right, the RNC is headed to Mar-a-Lago country.

From The Washington Post: