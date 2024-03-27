If you want to work for Trump's RNC, you must first answer a chilling question: "Was the 2020 election stolen?"

After the new, Trump-controlled Republican National Committee fired more than 60 people, they are now asking prospective employees to prove their MAGA loyalty with one chilling interview question: "Was the 2020 election stolen?"
Yes or no? The answer is simple: show your fealty to Donald Trump by going along with his Big Lie. Or, as one former RNC worker put it, "Do you really think you're going to get hired?"
According to The Washington Post, the RNC has been conducting most of their interviews online, quizzing applicants who are based in swing states. And they've made it clear that most new employees will be required to move — not to the D.C. headquarters, which is becoming just a shell of what it was in the olden pre-MAGA days, but to Palm Beach, Florida. Yep, that's right, the RNC is headed to Mar-a-Lago country.
From The Washington Post:
In recent days, Trump advisers have quizzed multiple employees who had worked in key 2024 states about their views on the last presidential election, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interviews and discussions. …
The question about the 2020 election has startled some of the potential employees, who viewed it as questioning their loyalty to Trump and as an unusual job interview question, according to the people familiar with the interviews. A group of senior Trump advisers have been in the RNC building in recent days conducting the interviews. …
Instead of having employees based in Washington, Trump advisers have told prospective employees that many will be expected to move to Palm Beach, Fla., to be near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, hollowing out the RNC headquarters. RNC officials have said it is about combining the operations of the campaign and the committee for maximum use ahead of the general election.
"In Donald Trump's America, elections are only fair when he wins and nothing is off the table to stay in power — including violence like on January 6th and being a dictator on day one," Biden spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.
"And, now, Donald Trump is demanding fealty to his extreme, anti-democratic beliefs to be part of his Republican Party."