Uh oh! Rudy Giuliani has new "scientific evidence" to prove 2020 election fraud (audio)

Indicted Rudy Giuliani is still clinging to Donald Trump's election fraud scheme, claiming yesterday on WABC that he has "scientific evidence" to prove the Big Lie. (Listen to audio below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"Yes, there are things we didn't present then [in 2020] because over the next couple of years, a lot of people did a lot of work and have been able to produce more witnesses and what I would call scientific evidence that is very persuasive," said Giuliani, whose wealth of scientific knowledge includes his belief that "truth isn't truth," as he once said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

In the same clip, the disgraced former mayor of New York City said that the "fact" that he and Trump "believed" in their concocted conspiracy theory makes them innocent. "The fact is, I know he believed it, and I did! And many others did—in fact, about 50% of the American people believed it."

I often confuse Giuliani with fluff peddler Mike Lindell, and now I see why.