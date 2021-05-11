If there are any Republican thinkers out there, watch this clip about January 6, narrated by Liz Cheney

If even an unbending, anti-personal-freedom (e.g., gay marriage, marijuana consumption), staunch conservative like Liz Cheney agrees with the majority of Americans – that January 6 was an existential threat to US democracy – then any thinking Republican should pay attention and see through the the Trumpist bullshit and Big Lie that is rapidly destroying their party and threatening our country.

The video was created by The Republican Accountability Act, a group of anti-Trump Republicans whose mission is to "support Republicans in Congress who, at great personal and political risk, are defying party leadership and defending the institutions of our republic."