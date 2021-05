Scottish folk-psychedelic musician Donovan received the David Lynch treatment in the video for his song, "I Am The Shaman." Shot in black and white, with double exposures, reverse audio, and ambient hissing, Donovan sings of being "on an elfin sea in a ship of filigree."

And while we're here, we might as well watch him perform "Sunshine Superman," "Season of the Witch," "Hurdy Gurdy Man," and "Jennifer Juniper."