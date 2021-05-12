Has the Republican party actually "completed its transformation into a fascist, authoritarian death cult," as anti-Trump group MeidasTouch puts it? The four steps they set forth to achieving demagoguery are: 1) Establish an enemy; 2) Tell simple stories with no regard for the truth; 3) Attack democratic institutions; 4) Create a cult of personality where you live above the law. "With these four things accomplished, the gullible will blindly follow the Big Lie and lose all humanity," the narrator says in this video. "We've seen it happen before. We can't let it happen again."
What are the rules of the demagogue? Looks like the Republicans have checked all four boxes
