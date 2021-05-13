University president resigns after plagiarizing speech

The president of the University of South Carolina resigned Wednesday after it was reported that passages from a weekend commencement speech were plagiarized from another speech by the former head of US Special Operations Command. Bob Caslen admitted lifting lines from Admiral William McRaven and said he was "truly sorry", reports CNN.

"Know that life is not fair and that you will fail often," McCraven said. "But if take you take some risks, step up when the times are toughest, face down the bullies, lift up the downtrodden and never, ever give up — if you do these things, then the next generation and the generations that follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today. And what started here will indeed have changed the world — for the better." Caslen's speech was nearly identical to McCraven's, yet he was not given credit. That wasn't the only blunder made during the ceremony. At one point Caslen congratulated the graduates of the University of California, instead of South Carolina. He tried to recover over the audible gasps from the crowd and said, "Sorry about that, I owe you push ups."

Get down and give me sixty, Caslen!