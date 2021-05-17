Once you have pair of locking pliers you'll wonder how you made it this far without them

Mark Frauenfelder

Knipex makes high-quality tools, and these 10-inch Universal Jaw-Locking Pliers are no exception. If you've never used jaw-locking pliers, they clamp on to things without you having to keep gripping the handles. I've used mine countless times to grip onto stubborn bolts, nuts, and pipes. 