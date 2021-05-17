This sinister face appeared in my bottle of Kewpie Mayonnaise the other night at dinner. Is my bottle of Mayonnaise haunted, or is this just an instance of creepy pareidolia? Either way, I'm going to be seeing this face in my dreams. To all the mayonnaise eaters out there, you have been warned.
This bottle of mayo was possessed by a demon
- pareidolia
