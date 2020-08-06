Best Mayo: Japanese Kewpie Mayonnaise

I've been accused of being partial to Kewpie Mayonnaise because of its retro packaging, but that's only somewhat true. It's the best mayo I've ever had. Chalk it up to extra egg yolks and the MSG. It's made in Japan, but you can buy a 3-pack on Amazon. If you are making okonomiyaki (crepes with noodles, cabbage, pork, egg, etc.), it's essential.
I also 3D printed a stand so that the bottle can be stored upside down.
Is ‘breakfast’ macaroni & cheese a thing? What? Kraft says it’s a product coming in 2021, unless this is a grotesque food hoax I’ve somehow fallen for.
In much the same way that the toilet paper industry was overwhelmed by the coronavirus quarantine, so, too, is the agriculture industry dealing with a sudden and unexpected shift in their priorities. I suppose that makes sense; after all, what goes in must come out. Bloomberg has a short but interesting piece that looks at […]
Had to see it for myself. Strip District McDonald’s whole ass disappeared pic.twitter.com/q5tGQquPmq — Alex Gordon (@shmalexgordon) July 16, 2020 My local McDonalds, in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, recently closed without notice. One day it was serving burgers, then next it had shut up shop. “McDonalds in the Strip closes without explanation,” reported Trib Live, which […]
