Best Mayo: Japanese Kewpie Mayonnaise

I've been accused of being partial to Kewpie Mayonnaise because of its retro packaging, but that's only somewhat true. It's the best mayo I've ever had. Chalk it up to extra egg yolks and the MSG. It's made in Japan, but you can buy a 3-pack on Amazon. If you are making okonomiyaki (crepes with noodles, cabbage, pork, egg, etc.), it's essential.

I also 3D printed a stand so that the bottle can be stored upside down.