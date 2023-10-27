NASA reveals image of creepy face on Jupiter

NASA has released this image captured by its Juno space probe that reveals the otherworldly face on Jupiter. The image was captured around 4,800 above Jupiter's clouds. Citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov made the photo above using raw data from the JunoCam instrument.

From NASA:

The image shows turbulent clouds and storms along Jupiter's terminator, the dividing line between the day and night sides of the planet. The low angle of sunlight highlights the complex topography of features in this region, which scientists have studied to better understand the processes playing out in Jupiter's atmosphere.

As often occurs in views from Juno, Jupiter's clouds in this picture lend themselves to pareidolia, the effect that causes observers to perceive faces or other patterns in largely random patterns.