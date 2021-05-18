Ecuador's famous rock formation, Darwin's Arch, collapses

Ecuador's naturally formed rock archway, Darwin's Arch (about 600 miles west of Ecuador's mainland), collapsed Monday. Now just two rock pillars stand, with a heap of rubble in between. The cause of the collapse is believed to be due to natural erosion.

From Ecuador's environment ministry Facebook page:

"This event is a consequence of natural erosion. Darwin's Arch is made of natural stone that at one time would have been part of Darwin Island, which is not open to visits by land. "This site is considered one of the best places on the planet to dive and observe schools of sharks and other species."

Darwin's Arch, a Famed Rock Formation in the Galápagos, Collapses https://t.co/DvxqrP7Uk6 — erin mccann | (@mccanner) May 18, 2021

Uno de los iconos de #Galápagos ha cambiado su forma, el emblemático #ArcoDeDarwin, sitio de buceo al norte de #Galápagos, colapsó en su parte superior, es un proceso natural que cambió una de las imágenes más conocidas de las islas. @GustavoManriq_M pic.twitter.com/9fmF4bNSpY — diegoanazco (@diegoanazco1) May 17, 2021

Via The New York Times