I bought the most obnoxious color of these unisex foam garden clogs

Mark Frauenfelder

Nothing says "quiet sophistication" like unisex foam garden clogs. I ordered a pair on Amazon and they are supremely comfortable and easy to slip on and off. Even without a heel they stay secure on my feet as I walk around the house. They come in a variety of colors. I bought red, the most obnoxious color available. As a bonus, they cost