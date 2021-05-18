Nothing says "quiet sophistication" like unisex foam garden clogs. I ordered a pair on Amazon and they are supremely comfortable and easy to slip on and off. Even without a heel they stay secure on my feet as I walk around the house. They come in a variety of colors. I bought red, the most obnoxious color available. As a bonus, they cost
I bought the most obnoxious color of these unisex foam garden clogs
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Once you have pair of locking pliers you'll wonder how you made it this far without them
Knipex makes high-quality tools, and these 10-inch Universal Jaw-Locking Pliers are no exception. If you've never used jaw-locking pliers, they clamp on to things without you having to keep gripping the handles. I've used mine countless times to grip onto stubborn bolts, nuts, and pipes. READ THE REST
This motorized standing desk helps me draw
I recently got a Flexispot Adjustable Pro Series Standing Desk. Mine is the Willow Solid Wood Standing Desk, which has a 48" × 24" desktop and a height range of 27.9" to 47.6". There are plenty of other options on their site, including standings desks for kids, gaming desks, and desks in many sizes. I've… READ THE REST
Ball-end hex wrenches are the best
I've written about ball-end hex keys before. They are much easier to use when clearance is an issue. They fit into sockets at an angle. I misplaced my set somehow (either that or my kid took it to art school) so I found a good replacement set by Amazon Basics. It's got metric and English bits. READ THE REST
Become an expert on Arduino and the IoT with these online training classes
The world of web-connected devices and DIY electronics projects shifts daily. In fact, with the explosion of ingenious applications of the foundational Internet of Things technology, it isn't hyperbole to say it's shifting almost minute to minute. Five years ago, the IoT universe changed again with the introduction of ESP32, a dual-core microcontroller chip with… READ THE REST
This 16-foot endoscopic camera makes home improvement projects a breeze
There's a plumbing problem somewhere inside your walls. There's something blocking the garbage disposal. That missing sock has got to be hiding out back behind the dryer. And what the heck is that noise up in that crawlspace or attic? Your home is full of mysteries. Not too long ago, that would have required a… READ THE REST
Markup Hero can screenshot and annotate anything you find online in seconds
Considering how easy it is to do most things in our technologically advanced world, it's still fairly shocking how difficult it can still be at times to do something relatively simple — like present an idea. Say you saw a photo online with a piece of art in the background that you'd like to feature… READ THE REST