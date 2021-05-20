"I love the police … We love our police," Trump repeated throughout his time spent in the White House. Cut to his blind followers, beating, stalking, and tormenting the Capitol Police on January 6th. This "GOP cop killers" ad by MeidasTouch makes it clear that Donald Trump, who spent five hours watching TV and tweeting encouragement to the MAGA rioters while the Capitol Police were being attacked – and killed – during the insurrection, does not love our officers. And the GOP politicians against a January 6th investigation – the toadies who defend Trump? "They don't back the blue. They hate the blue."
GOP Cop Killers is a powerful ad that shows what Trump and his GQP minions really think about police
