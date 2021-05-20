Learn how to harass with Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment training video (brought to you by The Daily Show)

Andrew Cuomo is so enlightened on what sexual harassment is – and isn't – that The Daily Show decided to gather all of his sage words of wisdom on the topic to produce this sexual harassment training video.

For instance, "Is it possible I have taken a picture with a person who, after the fact, says they were uncomfortable with the pose in the picture?" Cuomo recently asked. "Yes!" To clarify what the New York governor was getting at, narrator Desi Lydic adds, "Being uncomfortable isn't sexual harassment. Both parties need to agree that they're uncomfortable – that's what's called consent."

Viewers of this video will learn exactly how to think about sexual harassment so that they, too, can sexually harass without a guilty conscience.