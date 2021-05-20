Parakeet gets jealous when its owner pays attention to a tiny rubber duck

Mark Frauenfelder

This parakeet doesn't like it when its owner pays attention to his rival for her affection, an inanimate rubber ducky. It's funny because the rubber ducky is non-living and therefore non-conscious, at least as far as we know. Followers of animism and some philosophers would disagree, and probably don't find the humor in this video.