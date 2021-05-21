STREAMING THIS SUNDAY: Deb Lacusta and Dan Castellaneta's 'The Long Isolation'

This Sunday, May 23rd at 5pm PST, Deb Lacusta and Dan Castellaneta debute their, long awaited by me, zoom noir 'The Long Isolation.'

Written and directed by Lacusta and Castellaneta, who are renowned for their writing, and Dan's acting, on "The Simpsons," the play is performed by Immediate Theater, a comedic troupe stacked with some of the world's best improvisational actors and comedians.

THE LONG ISOLATION, a zoom noir film made in these isolating times we've been living through.

Working with our company of actors, we recorded their individual performances on zoom, then edited using visuals, backgrounds,

and original music with a Chet Baker-like theme sung by Dan Castellaneta and Julie Brown ("Earth Girls Are Easy").

Hope you can join us on May 23rd! (NOTE: the date is NOW SUNDAY, MAY 23rd, 5PM PT).

(Huge fans of Noir Alley and Eddie Muller…)

Deb & Dan

Lacusta/Castellaneta About the show… Los Angeles. A place where the sun shines too bright. And the rain falls too hard. And Marlowe Phillips, Private Detective, sets out to solve the case of the missing Fishfeld — only to encounter a duplicitous, dubious cast of characters — and murder. When classic noir collides with the remote technology and green screen of these socially-distanced times, the result is this deadpan homage to "Lady and the Lake" — all shot from the Detective's POV. Written and Directed by Deb Lacusta and Dan Castellaneta (Writers/Actor, "The Simpsons"). Performed by improvisational comedy company THE IMMEDIATE THEATER, Los Angeles, whose members include alumni of The Second City, The Groundlings, and The Spolin Players. Music by Laura Hall ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?"). Webinar link to register: https://bit.ly/3eBNJ2n (Post-premiere, another link will be available for viewing the film, which we can send to you then.) Running time: 1hour, 18 minutes. Q&A to follow screening.

I have been looking forward to this play for months, but the Q&A after will likely also be hilarious.