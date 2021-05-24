I've been using this vacuum robot for months and it's great. Here's a coupon code to get it for cheap

Use code 20QR9LW8 at checkout and click the coupon checkbox to get this Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for a very low price. I've been using it for several months and it does a great of cleaning up cat fur, crumbs, and other micro-detritus. I'm surprised how gross our floors get after just a couple of days. When this vacuum finishes a job, the floors actually look shiny. I don't bother to use the WiFi app — I just push the start button and it shoots out of its charging station and goes to work. When the batteries are low it crawls back to the charging station for more delicious electrons.

Yecch!