Corpse discovered inside Stegosaurus statue in Spain

A father and his son noticed an awful smell coming from the papier-maché stegosaurus as they were looking at the hollow dinosaur in Santa Coloma de Gramanet outside of Barcelona, Spain. When the man peered through a crack and saw a corpse inside a hollow leg, he contacted police. Firefighters were able to cut open the leg to recover body.

🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d'un home dins d'un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1 — El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021

via EuroWeeklyNews:

The Mossos d'Esquadra are currently investigating the cause of death, but confirm that the body displayed no signs of violence, and their initial hypothesis is that the man climbed inside the statue to spend Saturday night and there he died, according to La Vanguardia. The advertising dinosaur where the man was found is the last remaining one from several statues that had been on the street for a long time, where they had been placed to promote the movie theater next to the unique Cubics building, which has since closed down.

Subsequent reports theorize that the man had dropped his cell phone inside the dinosaur, climbed in trying to retrieve it, got stuck and was unable to call for help. A cause of death has yet to be determined.