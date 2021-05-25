Drug dealer busted by sharing a photo of his hand holding a hunk of cheese that revealed his fingerprints

Police busted suspected drug dealer Carl Stewart, 39, of Liverpool, England, after he sent a photo to someone showing his hand holding a hunk of bleu cheese. Police intercepted the photo on the EncroChat encrypted messaging platform, analyzed the fingerprints visible in the image, and determined that the unidentified sender was Stewart. From CNN:

He was jailed on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, and to transferring criminal property, police said[…]

"Carl Stewart was involved in supplying large amounts of class A and B drugs, but was caught out by his love of Stilton cheese, after sharing a picture of a block of it in his hand through encrochat," Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said in a statement.