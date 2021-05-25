Watch Michael Flynn's bizarre rant that Covid was a lie to steal the election and "gain control of society"

Michael Flynn said today that covid was a conspiracy to control the American people and divert attention away from stealing the election. He said it is not a problem in the rest of world, and he doesn't worry about it because he has been taking hydroxychloroquin for 30 years. pic.twitter.com/2YzW3qNmAB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 21, 2021

Failed former national security advisor to Trump Michael Flynn appeared in a video this week and delivered a paranoid rant without offering a shred of evidence to back it up. "When you look around the world," he said "why do all these places not have the problems that we keep getting beat over the head and shoulders on in this country about when it comes to Covid? Why? Because everything, everything, and this is my truth, but what I believe, everything is a distraction to what happened on the third of November. Everything we hear about Covid, and how Covid started before November 3, it is all meant to control, it is all meant to gain control of society to be able to force decisions on the society, instead of allowing 'we the people' to make decisions."

He also said he's been taking hydroxychloroquine for 30 years.

Flynn was forced to resign after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his discussions with Kislyak, and was later pardoned by Trump.

It's scary that this crabby wacko, a liar and a crook who should be in prison, was at one time entrusted to protect the United States.