Drone film of Hong Kong's residential towers

You've likely seen striking photographs of Hong Kong's incredibly densely-populated public housing blocks. Last year, Davis Drieska filmed them with a drone.

The population of Hong Kong is estimated at 7.50 million in 2020 It is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, and has a population density of 6790.74 people per square kilometer.

Most (5.4m) were recently granted UK residency and the option of UK citizenship, but Britain expects only about 300,000 Hong Kongers will head over in the near future.

