Toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene says she and Matt Gaetz are "taking charge" of the Republican party

Who better but the scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (Q-FL) and toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) to "team up" and "take charge" of the Republican party? That's the plan she bragged about when talking to Steve Bannon this week.

"Matt Gaetz and I have teamed up because we refuse to allow Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger or any Trump-hating Republican … we won't allow the GOP to turn into their party. We're taking charge," the QAnon fanatic said.

"We're bringing it to the people. We know what the people want. … Matt and I both support Trump as the leader of the Republican party and Matt and I are just going to drive it home all over the country to make sure America-first policies are the only way forward for the Republican party."

Sounds like another conspiracy theory to me.