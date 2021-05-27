Watch: Naked man entertains a crowd when he streaks across Nationals Park field

Limp fans sitting in moist weather at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. during a "Rain Delay" on Wednesday perked up when a naked man came on the field to entertain them. He rode the baseball field's slick tarmac like a wet Slip 'N' Slide before spotting security guards rushing toward him. That's when he entered a long roller. The entertainment climaxed when the streaker, realizing he was beat, popped out and was quickly handcuffed. Throughout this amusing fling, the crowd exploded with screams and excitement.

Unfortunately, the rest of the evening had no action. The Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds went home with 5 1/2 innings delayed until tonight.

Via The Washington Post