I was dealing with a stubborn shower drain. Backed up and it smelled bad. Liquid Plumr had no effect. A hose and plumber's bladder made the water drain slowly, but it clogged right back up again. I bought a jar of Green Gobbler Ultimate Main Drain Opener and poured half into the drain and let it sit overnight. The next morning I poured in a quart of boiling water. Problem solved, and the bad smell is gone.
Drain unclogger
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Victorinox Cook's Knives are wickedly sharp
For the price, this 5-inch Victorinox Cook's Knife is a bargain. It's the sharpest out-of-the-box knife I've ever encountered. (I use Jamie Oliver's method to sharpen it on a steel.) Because of the plastic handle, it's lighter than most kitchen knives, which takes some getting used to, but this has become the knife I grab… READ THE REST
I've been using this vacuum robot for months and it's great. Here's a coupon code to get it for cheap
Use code 20QR9LW8 at checkout and click the coupon checkbox to get this Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for a very low price. I've been using it for several months and it does a great of cleaning up cat fur, crumbs, and other micro-detritus. I'm surprised how gross our floors get after just a couple of… READ THE REST
I recommend this rowing machine
I wasn't sure what to expect from a sub-$250 rowing machine, but the Sunny has proven to be a solid machine. It was easy to assemble (and came with a screwdriver, hex keys, and wrenches). The operation is smooth and very quiet. Resistance is magnetic and adjustable from 1 to 8. The tiny-display "computer" that tracks calories,… READ THE REST
This kid-friendly 3D printer bundle puts pure creativity in your child's hands
Sure, your kids would love a Nintendo Switch, a LEGO mega-set, or an animatronic Star Wars Grogu. Who wouldn't? But for a kid, toys can also live almost solely in the imagination. Give a child a wrapping paper tube and they'll turn it into a sword. Hand them a big cardboard box and watch them… READ THE REST
The GhostBed Luxe is the coolest mattress on the planet, and it's over $500 off
With summer temperatures boiling up, many hot sleepers are dreading the coming months. No matter how much tossing and turning you do, and no matter how low you turn the thermostat down, some bedrooms just never seem to cool off. And that turns the average mattress into more of a bed of hot coals for… READ THE REST
Relieve pain and muscle soreness with this CBD-infused balm, now 20% off
If it works when you smoke it and it works when you ingest it, then why wouldn't CBD-infused products work when you rub them into your skin? The answer is … they do. And very, very well, according to users who swear by the effects of CBD-invigorated creams, lotions, and salves looking to offer relief from… READ THE REST