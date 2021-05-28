Greene says her remark about "gas chambers in Nazi Germany" was not referring to the Holocaust

You have to hand it to toxic QAnon congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q, GA). Her fanatical base consists almost entirely of sociopaths who, by definition, are unable to feel empathy towards others. And yet their hearts are pouring out for Greene because the mean old press is twisting her words again.

Yesterday Greene appeared on a fascist-friendly news outlet and complained that when she compared unvaccinated anti-maskers in Congress to Jews who "were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany" she was not talking about the Holocaust.

Her proof: "I never said the word 'Holocaust.'"

Here's the full quote and video from her earlier appearance:

"We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

By the way, Real America's Voice, the fake news outlet that invites Greene to lie on their channel, is also home to Steve Bannon. Last year on his show he called for the beheading of Dr. Fauci. He said, "I'd put the heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats"