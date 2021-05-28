Notoriously abusive Florida cop fired for seventh time

The worst cop in Florida—an extremely comeptitive achievement—has been fired for the seventh time. On this occasion, Sgt. German Bosque was canned after bodycam footage showed him help another officer cover up the theft of a gun from a crime scene. Prior firings involved a 2014 battery charge and later conviction for false imprisonment and evidence tampering; beating a handcuffed suspect; beating juveniles; hiding drugs in his police car; stealing from suspects; and falsifying police reports.



Andrew Axelrad, a police union lawyer with the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, told reporters that "Bosque will get his job back."

It's a joke, but it isn't a joke, because Bosque is a violent convicted criminal in uniform and there's nothing anyone can legally do about it.