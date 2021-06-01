Facing intense backlash, Mike Flynn lies about advocating for a coup

Remember, failed national security advisor Mike Flynn was fired for lying to Mike Pence and later pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI. So when a proven liar says he didn't say what he was captured saying on video, you might not want to take him at his word.

The crabby Qnut was on a panel at an event in Dallas when he was recorded clearly saying "I mean, it should happen here" in response to an audience member's question about why a Myanmar-style violent military coup can't happen in the United States.

As soon as the video hit social media, Flynn was hit with condemnation from all corners. Retired Four-Star US Army General Barry McCaffrey called Flynn "demented" and said his statements were "disgraceful." Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman offered to court-martial Flynn for sedition.

DOD not needed. Flynn subject to all US laws. Federal courts have jurisdiction. Poor Mike is demented. Disgraceful statements. Not much worse than the majority of Republicans who voted to overturn the election. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) May 31, 2021

With these seditious remarks Comrade Flynn may have crossed the line for recall to active duty and court-martial. As a JAG I'm qualified and also happy to prosecute this case. https://t.co/7gAM2TlG8D P.S. US mil would NEVER support this. We love America. — Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman (@YVindman) May 31, 2021

What does a proven liar do in a situation like this? Easy — just claim you said the opposite of whatever got you in hot water in the first place.

From Flynn's Telegram account:

Let me be VERY CLEAR — There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort. Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do. I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).

Sure, Mike, You're the same jerk who called for martial law to rerun the Presidential election: