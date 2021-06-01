Facing intense backlash, Mike Flynn lies about advocating for a coup

Remember, failed national security advisor Mike Flynn was fired for lying to Mike Pence and later pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI. So when a proven liar says he didn't say what he was captured saying on video, you might not want to take him at his word.
The crabby Qnut was on a panel at an event in Dallas when he was recorded clearly saying "I mean, it should happen here" in response to an audience member's question about why a Myanmar-style violent military coup can't happen in the United States.
As soon as the video hit social media, Flynn was hit with condemnation from all corners. Retired Four-Star US Army General Barry McCaffrey called Flynn "demented" and said his statements were "disgraceful." Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman offered to court-martial Flynn for sedition.
What does a proven liar do in a situation like this? Easy — just claim you said the opposite of whatever got you in hot water in the first place.
From Flynn's Telegram account:
Let me be VERY CLEAR — There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.
Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.
I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).
Sure, Mike, You're the same jerk who called for martial law to rerun the Presidential election: