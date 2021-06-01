Watch the trailer for the iCarly reboot

It's been ten years since the last episode of iCarly aired. My kids loved it, and when I would watch it with them, I enjoyed the goofy hijinx of the teenaged vlogger and her pals. In this reboot, which starts streaming on June 17. Carly, Spencer, and Freddie don't seem to have aged a day.

I can't tell if it's going to be good from this trailer, but the one cast member noticeably absent is Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on the original series. Bummer! According to Wikipedia, "In February 2021, McCurdy revealed that she did not see herself returning to acting, stating that she has been 'ashamed' of the roles she had played in the past. She went on to say that she initially began acting to provide for her family, but quit after her mother died." (I also learned the McCurdy has a podcast called Empty Inside. "General topic areas are comedy, eating disorders, filmmaking, jealousy, therapy, and the crippling sense of doom we all face as we desperately try to fill the void within.")