Watch woman shove a bear off her fence to protect her dogs

A California woman heard her dogs freaking out over a black bear walking along her fence so she moved quickly, shoving the bear over the fence to protect her pups. Hear her recount the story below!

From DIGG:

[Wildlife conservationist Imogege Cancellare] said that while she doesn't fault the woman for her actions, she doesn't recommend shoving bears, "as in most cases you will absolutely get mauled, especially when cubs are involved.

"This bear may be habituated to humans, or was simply taken by surprise by the young woman, so she was very lucky to not be bitten," she said.