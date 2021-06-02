This adorable wolf pup tries out first howls but can't make it happen

A couple of weeks ago we saw a surprisingly loud 4-week-old wolf pup in Minnesota as it tried out some new howls. But the same can't be said for its Northwoods mate above. As hard as the baby wolf tries, the attempted howls don't quite cut it, at times sounding more like a timid cat. Finally the pup, looking sheepish, gives up and stumbles back to its tree cave. Better luck next time.