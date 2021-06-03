This huge sinkhole in Mexico is growing, threatening to swallow the house right next to it

A gigantic sinkhole in Santa Maria Zacatepec, about 80 miles from Mexico City, has grown from 5 yards to 75 yards since the weekend, threatening to swallow the nearby house seen in the video. The residents of the house, who have evacuated, said they heard what sounded like thunder on Saturday, according to NBC News.

From NBC:

"At 6 o'clock we heard like thunder and we did not think this was it and then my in-laws realized it and when I got closer, I saw that the earth sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked," Magdalena Sánchez told El Sol de México. …

Spectators have gathered in the area, forcing police to put up barricades to keep them at a safe distance.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the ground to give, but authorities said they are most immediately concerned with safety.