Wild police chase to take down driver with £500k of cocaine

Mark Frauenfelder

A Birmingham driver, who was transporting £500k of cocaine in his fancy BMW i8, shouldn't have driven on the shoulder of the freeway to beat the traffic, especially not in front of a cop. His mistake resulted in a wild high-speed chase that led to the arrest of the driver and his passenger, who are now in gaol, as it's spelled in Merrie Olde England.