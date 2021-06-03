A Birmingham driver, who was transporting £500k of cocaine in his fancy BMW i8, shouldn't have driven on the shoulder of the freeway to beat the traffic, especially not in front of a cop. His mistake resulted in a wild high-speed chase that led to the arrest of the driver and his passenger, who are now in gaol, as it's spelled in Merrie Olde England.
Wild police chase to take down driver with £500k of cocaine
