Man leads cops on a car chase and then steals a school bus, all with a dead deer in tow

A man in Pennsylvania had quite the adventure on Tuesday that involved two car chases with two different stolen vehicles, a dead deer in the trunk, a foot chase, and a naked arrest.

It started early in the morning in York County while Tony Saunders was driving his stolen BMW and was pulled over by police, according to HuffPost. That's when the officers found a dead deer in the trunk and asked the gentleman to step away from the vehicle. But Saunders had other ideas and sped away, even turning off his headlights for good measure.

After losing the cops, the BMW got stuck at some railroad tracks, so he transferred the deer into his new stolen vehicle — a school bus. For the grand finale, he was later spotted by cops tooling around a shopping mall parking lot and went on another chase before running from the car and leading on a foot chase as he peeled off his clothes.

Naturally, the day ended with an arrest, and he "remains in York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail."