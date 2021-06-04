I got tired of buying Lightning cables, which break frequently, so I decided to try a wireless charger pad for my iPhone 12 Mini (most newer phones can be charged wirelessly). This one is very thin, has an LED that changes from green to blue when it is charging, and cost less than a lightning cable. Now I just set my phone on it and it starts charging. I'll never go back to cables.
I ditched lightning cables by using wireless charging pads instead
