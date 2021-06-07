In a secretly recorded video, GOP Oregon lawmaker tells protesters how he will help them enter closed state Capitol

Oregon state lawmaker Rep. Mike Nearman (R) was charged last month with first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass for opening the back door to the closed state Capitol to allow Covid-restriction protesters to storm the building. Nearman has claimed that he didn't intentionally open the door to let them in, but a newly surfaced video shows Norman telling people about "Operation Hall Pass," which involves opening the back door for protesters to enter the Capitol.

From the video:

"We are talking about setting up Operation Hall Pass, which I don't know anything about; and if you accuse me of knowing something about it, I'll deny it. But there would be some person's cell phone which might be [phone number bleeped out by CNN] but that is just random numbers that I spewed out; that's not anybody's actual cell phone. And if you say, 'I'm at the west entrance' during the session and text to that number there, that somebody might exit that door while you're standing there. But I don't know anything about that, I don't have anything to do with that, and if I did I wouldn't say that I did. But anyways that number that I didn't say was [phone number bleeped out by CNN]. So don't text that number but a number like that … and you'd have to say what entrance you're at, but that's not really going to happen so just don't worry about that, nobody said anything."

CNN confirmed the number is for Nearman's phone.

From CNN: