Tasty coffee additive

Mark Frauenfelder

Someone recently made me a hot drink containing cinnamon, espresso, oat milk, and lion's mane mushroom powder, and it was delicious. Now I make my own, using KOS Organic Lion's Mane Powder. I use one included scoop of lion's mane powder, one teaspoon of Ceylon cinnamon powder, a cup of hot oat milk, and a double shot of espresso. Then I whip with a stick blender. It's a perfect afternoon pick-me-up.