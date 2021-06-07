I always enjoy Temponaut Timelapse's videos of ants and other small creatures crawling all over a piece of food and making it disappear. I wonder what kind of similar timelapse he could do with people instead of bugs?
Watch a timelapse of ants eating a watermelon
