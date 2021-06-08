How perfectly suited the Athletic theme from Super Mario World is to bluegrass! Here the Hit Points performs a videogame classic at Grand Adventures Comics and Games in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The arrangement is by Matt Menefee, Eli Bishop and Jake Stargel, based on Koji Kondo's low-fi SNES original.
Bluegrass Super Mario World
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- covers
- Games
- music
Watch "Boogie Before Bedtime," a delightful aerobics TV clip from 1986 with a Pink Floyd soundtrack
BetaGems curates interesting and unusual video treasures found in an archive of 1000+ Beta format videotapes from the 1980s and 1990s. The above clip is from a TV exercise program called Boogie Before Bedtime. While the music is most certainly overdubbed, I prefer to think that these people were actually boogieing before bedtime to Pink… READ THE REST
Three-year-old piano prodigy will play at Carnegie Hall
Brigitte Xie will perform Mozart at Carnegie Hall this November as part of the American Protégé International Music Talent Competition. She's three years old, but will turn four in June. Fox 5 has a video. From the news site: Last summer as the pandemic wore on, Xie's parents, Nicole Sun and Tao Xie of Ridgefield, Connecticut, were… READ THE REST
Terry Riley: A rare streaming concert on June 5 to benefit India COVID-19 relief
On June 5, the legendary minimalist composer Terry Riley—whose work continues to massively impact ambient, experimental, EDM, and even rock music—will perform online to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India. Organized by esteemed art/music writer Geeta Dayal, this is a rare opportunity to see a live performance from Riley who now resides in Japan… READ THE REST
Save over $175 on this extended pop-up car tent for Father's Day
The road beckons. By this point in June, especially following the past year, it's practically calling out your name We're all itching to get out of our houses and go somewhere. In many cases, that can even mean just getting in the car and driving. But sometimes, you might not even know where you're driving to,… READ THE REST
Python may be the No.1 coding language soon. These courses can help you master it
There's a case to be made that after 50 years of coding creation and innovation, programmers have finally found consensus on the single coding language that will one day rule them all: Python. From hardcore data scientists to novice first-timers, Python's easy-to-learn and highly adaptable roots have spread into and become the center of virtually all… READ THE REST
Jumpstart a graphic design career with this 12-course Adobe CC deep dive
The Adobe Creative Cloud can do just about anything in the realm of digital creation. With all that artistic power, it's not uncommon for new users to feel overwhelmed by that embarrassment of creative riches. For those looking to handle everything from simple design projects like creating a new logo or making a web page all… READ THE REST